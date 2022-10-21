The Fountain Hills High School swim team’s state qualifier meet at ASU this past weekend was cancelled. The Falcons raced earlier in the week, and only have three weeks until state.

The Falcons swam against SanTan, Scottsdale Christian and Poston Butte last Thursday, Oct. 13. The boys had a lot of success with their relay teams. The 200 medley relay won (1:59.53), the 400 freestyle relay team won (4:07.56), and the 200 free relay won (1:46.53).