The Fountain Hills High School swim team’s state qualifier meet at ASU this past weekend was cancelled. The Falcons raced earlier in the week, and only have three weeks until state.
The Falcons swam against SanTan, Scottsdale Christian and Poston Butte last Thursday, Oct. 13. The boys had a lot of success with their relay teams. The 200 medley relay won (1:59.53), the 400 freestyle relay team won (4:07.56), and the 200 free relay won (1:46.53).
“At NAU, we had two relays that got pretty good provisional times,” senior Gunnar Wise said. “We’re hoping to bring that down a little more to secure our spot.”
Wise swam in relays but only did one individual event. He set a new personal record in the 100 butterfly (58.72). Fellow senior Space Kingphakorn also swam the 100 fly (1:14.91).
Kingphakorn swam the 100 free (1:16.85), as did sophomore Landon Beatty (1:24.88). Beatty also set a PR in the 50 free (33.59).
Senior Dylan Horsfall won his heat for the 200 IM (2:48.08) and tied his best time for 100 breaststroke (1:24.60). Freshman Jacob Jones swam the 200 IM for the first time (3:02.55), and sophomore Jacob Sommerschield joined Horsfall in the 100 breast (1:42.41).
Jones took third place and set a new PR in the 100 backstroke (1:25.10). Sommerschield also swam the 200 free 11 seconds faster than the week before (2:47.48).
Junior Brendan Davies won the 500 free in his second time swimming the event (6:48.29), and fellow junior Keian Evans won the 100 back heat (1:02.89).
Freshman Colby Wright won his 50 free heat (29.30) and swam the 500 free for the first time (7:14.05).
“It was his first time swimming this race and he did great, head coach Patti Schultze said. “He also ran a 5k with the cross country team in the morning. Incredible.”
The girls only had two participants over fall break. Senior Alexis Sommerschield swam the 50 free (30.23) and the 100 fly (1:18.71). Junior Elizabeth Franzone won her 200 IM heat (3:13.70), and also swam the 100 free (1:14.33).
The Falcons should have two more state qualifying meets before the state championships on Friday, Nov. 4. Three Falcons have already met provisional times to qualify, and the rest are close to making the cut.