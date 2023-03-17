No one on the Fountain Hills High School track and field team had ever had a home meet to start the season. The seniors spoke of comfort and excitement racing in their own back yard, and both the boys and girls teams won second place in the home Falcon Relays last Thursday, March 9.

“It’s nice to do it early on so we can kind of get that out of the way,” head coach Kevin Clancy said. “It was a fun meet for everyone. Marks don’t matter a ton at this point. People are still getting good and into their fitness. We can just focus on coaching and developing our athletes after.”