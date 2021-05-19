The Falcon golf squad recently took part in the state tournament, taking fourth place overall.
On May 10 and May 11, the Falcons hit the road to take part in the Division III state championship hosted out of Omni Tucson National Sonoran Golf Course. The tournament was 36 holes, with participants playing a full 18 holes each day.
As the first day of competition drew to a close, the Falcons were ranked third overall, with Ben Danko leading the tournament at just one over par. Winds were high during the first day of play, with no participants in the state tournament able to break par out of the field of more than 90 golfers.
The weather calmed down on the second day of competition, allowing for quite a few scores to come down. From the Falcons, Alex Schafer was able to score a +1 with Jacob Trimble at +5.
Midway through the second day of play, right in the mix for a shot at second place overall, a couple of rough holes on the unforgiving course moved the Falcons to a fourth place overall finish, just 10 strokes behind the second place finisher. Scottsdale Prep claimed the coveted top spot at state with a two-day score of -7, with Valley Christian and Arizona College Prep tying for second.
Along with the fourth place conclusion, three Falcon golfers finished in the top 20 including Alex Schafer in 11th place, Ben Danko at 16th and Jacob Trimble at 20th.