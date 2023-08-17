Sam Barnard

In a close call, junior Sam Barnard was named the Fountain Hills High School starting quarterback for week one against Kofa. Barnard and senior Canon Lipps battled for the position and both will be key players for the Falcons this year.

“That doesn’t mean Canon won’t be back there, but Canon’s going in a lot of different spots,” head coach Pete Schermerhorn said. “We’re going to do the best we can to utilize all the talent that we have, and we think making Canon a versatile kid offensively, where he can play multiple positions for us, including quarterback, can give us another dimension of a threat.”