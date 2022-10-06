Football (1).JPG

The Fountain Hills High School football (4-3) team won in convincing fashion on the road last Friday, Sept. 30. The Falcons defense grabbed seven interceptions, returned three for touchdowns, and beat Phoenix Christian 62-13. Senior running back Gavin Furi added four offensive touchdowns in the region matchup as well.

The Falcons didn’t start the night strong on the ground, and only had one positive yardage play on the first drive. After two runs by Furi were stuffed in the backfield, senior quarterback Spencer Nelson found junior Gannon Young for a 61 yard touchdown strike.