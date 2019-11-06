A loss was not how the Falcons wanted to end the season but there were some silver linings in last Friday’s final home football game.
The Fountain Hills High School Football team played Valley Christian on Nov. 1, at home in the Falcon Nest. FHHS lost the game 49-23.
Head coach Jason Henslin thought that Friday’s game at least started well for the Falcons.
“I would say the whole first quarter was good for us,” Henslin said. “The problem was we just couldn’t get the ball into the end zone. I mean we were driving the ball on offense; we just couldn’t finish it. So we were thinking ‘okay maybe we can hang with these guys.’ Then they just overpowered us.”
Henslin, however, was impressed with how much his team stayed in the game, even with setbacks such as losing starting quarterback Shane Davenport.
“I was really proud of Boden Davidson and Jake Barnard stepping in to the quarterback position after (Davenport went out),” Henslin said. “They did a good job. I mean we ended up scoring sixteen points in the fourth quarter. It was good to see the guys never give up and continue to fight.”
Another highlight from the game for Henslin was seeing Davidson beat the school record for most touchdowns scored in a season.
“This season we had Boden break two records; touchdowns in a game and then touchdowns in a season,” Henslin said. “Then defensively Hafeez Momoh broke the record for most tackles.”
Friday night’s game also served as senior night for the Falcons, and for Henslin, saying goodbye to this batch of seniors was particularly special.
“Senior Night is always a bittersweet night but this group especially Ahmed, Kanyon and Hunter have been with me every year since I have been head coach,” Henslin said. “I really appreciate their hard work and for sticking through some hard times.”