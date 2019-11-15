The Fountain Hills High School Cross Country team was at full force going into the Cross Country Sectionals this past weekend at Crossroad Parks.
Last Friday, Nov. 8, three Lady Falcons and seven Falcons ran in the Division 3 sectional. The boys cross country team ranked 11 out of all the schools there.
The cross country state final meet will be this Saturday, Nov. 16, at Chandler Gilbert Community College starting at 1 p.m.
On the boys’ team, the top finisher was Tyler Irvine-Violette, who swiftly finished the race in 20:00.98.
Next on deck for the Falcons was Tyler Cosman who finished in 22:00.85, and then Zion Atwood clocking in at 23:29.59.
Steven Reed was next for the Falcons, completing the race in 23:45.28. Next to make it over the finish line was Timothy Lamar at 23:35.90.
The final two finishers for the boys’ team were Brenden Schaefer, who finished in 25:45.82 and Logan Belliard with a time of 31:17.06.
Over on the girls’ team, the top finisher was Stephanie Lies with a run time of 26:20.28. Following Lies for Fountain Hills was Sophia Boyce with a time of 33:09.8. Mia Duda was the last finisher completing the race in 34:41.93.
Comments from coach were unavailable at press time.