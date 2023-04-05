Baseball (1).JPG

The Fountain Hills High School baseball team beat region opponent Camp Verde twice last week. The Falcons extended their winning streak to six in a row, and they’ve won eight of their last nine games.

The recent success has propelled the Falcons to the No. 5 ranking in conference 3A. The Arizona Interscholastic Association does not count tournament games in a team’s record, so the Falcons are 8-1 and ranked above Scottsdale Christian Academy even though the No. 14 Eagles beat the Falcons in the Cougar Classic Tournament at the start of the season.