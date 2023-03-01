Baseball.jpg

The Fountain Hills High School baseball team started the season with the Cougar Classic tournament last week. The Falcon’s went 0-4, but they improved over the tournament and are ready for three home games this week.

The Falcons didn’t have the best start to their season, and they were up against one of the tougher opponents they’ll face all year. The Falcons’ new region opponent and reigning 2A state champions, Scottsdale Christian Academy, beat them 16-1 in four innings.