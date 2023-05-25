Baseball (1).JPG

The Fountain Hills High School baseball season ended on Saturday, May 6. The Falcons finished the 2022 season with their most wins in a season since 2016, and their No. 3 ranking was their first top-three ranking since 2015.

The Falcons were young and rebuilding last season after losing nine seniors to graduation from the 2021 team. The Falcons lost three seniors to graduation after 2022, and the six freshmen and six sophomores in last year’s varsity lineup showed signs of growth and maturity this year.