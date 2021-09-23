If you try to get in touch with the new Fountain Hills High School athletic director, you’d probably think she responded very fast. That’s because Evelyn Wynn has learned the ability to send an email and talk on the phone at the same time, and she knows it helps to be overly organized in her position.
Wynn is an accomplished multitasker, earning her master’s in sports management while working full-time as a teacher and administrator in Montoursville, Pa. Even before that, Wynn was a four-year collegiate athlete who divided her time between the classroom and basketball court.
Wynn grew up in a small Pennsylvania farm town and earned her undergrad in K-12 health and physical education nearby at Lock Haven University of Pennsylvania. After graduation, she applied for a health and P.E. job at a school in Montoursville for interview practice, but wound up spending the next eight years working for that school.
“I wanted to be a coach, but athletic director was tacked on to the description,” Wynn said. “Baptism by fire. I just had to learn and figure it out, and I’m so glad it happened to me because I don’t ever see myself doing anything else. I love being an AD.”
Wynn was challenged to figure out the school district and learn the tricks of the trade almost single-handedly. She received some support from the local community but described the athletic department as a department of one. She kept her head above water, and even earned her master’s from California University of Pennsylvania.
Being within an hour of her hometown eventually caught up to Wynn, so she decided to see other parts of the world. She applied to jobs around the country and was hired by Globe High School as a health teacher and athletic director in 2019. Wynn also started doctoral classes at Grand Canyon University in December 2019.
The next year, Wynn moved to Maricopa County High School, where she served as athletic director and an interim assistant principal. Wynn has since been named Fountain Hills’ newest dean of high school students and athletic director, a position she’s held in each of her 11 years.
“I’ve bounced around a lot but so far I really like it here,” Wynn said about Fountain Hills. “I really feel like I’ve found a home finally to establish my career out in Arizona. I love it here. I don’t plan on leaving, this feels like a good fit for me.”
Wynn said she received a warm welcome when she was first hired to the Fountain Hills Unified School District staff. She received messages from parents and Booster Club members during her first two weeks and knew she made the right decision.
Wynn is used to smaller school districts, but said the community support around Fountain Hills is on a different level. She has a goal to capitalize on the involvement by unifying all three schools within FHUSD.
“I really want to unify our community and our sports programs and try to create more full community events,” Wynn said. “Get people more involved and get more people at our events to showcase our kids and their talent and hard work.”
Wynn hopes that all levels of the athletic department will work together and find consistency and structure. She knows how valuable good communication is between the different schools and will encourage it as much as possible.
If you see Wynn around town, it’ll probably be at a school sporting event. If not, you’ll see her paddle boarding, hiking or cheering for the Penn State Nittany Lions.