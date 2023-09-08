Swim

The Evans brothers, Ira, Keian and Avery. Not pictured, Kaiya Evans. (Independent Newsmedia/George Zeliff)

The Fountain Hills High School swim team has sent at least one swimmer to the state championships each year since forming in 2018. Keian Evans became the first Falcon to win a medal at state last year, placing second in the 100 meter butterfly (52.65), and he’s recruited three family members to help him in his senior season.

Junior Avery Evans and freshman Kaiya Evans are swimming for the Falcons for the first time this year. They helped the Falcons win the season opening swim meet against Paradise Honors and Basis Phoenix Thursday, Aug. 31, and the three brothers accounted for four first place finishes in individual events.