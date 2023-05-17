Golf.JPG

For the past three years, the Fountain Hills High School golf team has sent at least one Schafer to the state tournament. Junior Ethan Schafer made his return to the championship tournament last week, and he finished 49th out of 468 golfers in the state.

Schafer played at the Omni National Sonoran Golf Course in Tucson on Monday and Tuesday, May 8-9. His older brother, Alex Schafer, played at state as an individual last season, and they both played at state when the team qualified in 2021.