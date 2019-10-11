The aquatic Falcons had a terrific week, qualifying a total of eight swimmers to compete in the state meet at the end of the season.
The Fountain Hills High School swim program competed in two meets this past week. The first was on Thursday, Oct. 3, against Horizon High School.
The second meet was on Saturday, Oct. 5, this time at Arizona State University for the Pitchfork Invitational.
The Falcons will be taking a week off from competing but will return to the pool for the Small Schools Invitational on Oct. 19.
It was at the Pitchfork Invitational that the Falcons qualified eight swimmers for the state meet.
“Our swimmers did amazing at the fast ASU pool,” head coach Patti Schultz said. “Connor Reiff, Kylie Ward, Reagan Boettcher, Vinnie Caggiula, Josef Johnson, Scott Sorensen, Grace Clark, Kyle Richardson, Ender Trevena, Raith Trevena, Ishara Szczeokowski, Holly Garrett, Rachel Walters, Dani Meyers, JP Cahill all were either heat winners or received personal records.”
Both the boys and girls program qualified an even amount of swimmers.
For the boys Reiff qualified in the 50 and 100 freestyle along with the 200 free relay with partners Sorensen, Richardson and Johnson.
On the girls team, Walters is a provisional state qualifier in the 50 and 100 freestyle and a provisional qualifier in the 200 medley relay along with her relay partners, Payne, Clark and Meyers.
Fountain Hills swimmers still have two more chances this season to qualify even more athletes for the state meet.