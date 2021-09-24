Eagle Mountain Golf Club recently completed a four-month golf course renovation and enhancement project. The project, which began in mid-May, focused on enhancing agronomic conditions and bunker playability at the 25-year-old property.
Troon’s Agronomy and Golf Course Development teams oversaw the planning and management of the project with Scottsdale-based Casa Verde Golf executing the work. With enhancements occurring during the slower summer months, the golf course did not close as crews worked around play.
The 18-hole Scott Miller-designed golf course originally opened for play in 1996. This summer’s renovation and enhancement work focused on three areas, according to a press release, including drainage, irrigation and bunkers. Drainage areas in approaches and landing areas were renovated to support turf health along with firmer and faster conditions. Bunkers were modified (some eliminated), reshaped and rebuilt incorporating a technically advanced drainage and liner system featuring Capillary Concrete. This new generation lining method increases the speed at which water flows through the bunker, minimizing washouts, reducing maintenance and producing superior playability.
The new bunkers were refilled with premium 50:50 bunker sand (50 percent white and 50 percent tan blended together) and are expected to last for many years to come. Crews also improved various wash crossings and made landscape enhancements throughout the course. In addition, the Eagle Mountain agronomy team and Casa Verde Agronomic Solutions performed an extensive soil remediation project aimed improving long-term turf quality and playing conditions.
“We are extremely pleased with the results of the renovation and enhancement project at Eagle Mountain Golf Club,” said Dave Nicholls, Senior Vice President of Science and Agronomy for Troon. “The team at Casa Verde Golf did an exemplary job with the bunker renovation and the irrigation enhancements, completing the project on time and under budget all while working around play.”
In 2020, Eagle Mountain Golf Club moved under the Troon Golf brand and is now managed by the resort and daily-fee division of the golf management company.
“Congratulations to all involved in the improvements at Eagle Mountain Golf Club,” said Troon’s Executive Vice President of Managed Properties West Phil Green. “We believe these refinements will help elevate the club back to the top of both resident and visitor ‘must play’ lists.”
For more information on Eagle Mountain Golf Club, visit eaglemtn.com or call 480-816-1234.