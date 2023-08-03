Chain gang

The Falcon football chain gang includes, from left, Lara McAloon, Wendy Bozzi and Steffnie Beck. (Independent Newsmedia/George Zeliff)

For several years now, Wendy Bozzi, Lara McAloon and Steffnie Beck have been the chain gang for Fountain Hills High School football home games. The three women have worked in FHUSD schools for 54 combined years, and they continue to support local students under Friday night lights long after their own children graduated.

Each member had a child involved with Friday night football games. Bozzi’s daughter was in the Falcon marching band, McAloon and Beck had sons on the football team and Beck’s daughter also did cheerleading. They all went to games and watched their children perform, but now they view games from the field with a whole different perspective.