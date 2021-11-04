The Fountain Hills varsity cross country team finished its regular season at Tempe Prep last Wednesday, Oct. 27. According to head coach Nick Goodman, the team is ready to crush sectionals next Tuesday.
Erin Hooley dominated the girls competition again last Wednesday. Out of 68 girls from 11 schools, Hooley finished second with a 5,000m time of 21:03.1.
Sky Alker (25:13.5) finished in 21st place. Eliana Bartman (28:11) and Shannon Breen (28:36.4) finished in the low 40’s and Katherine Hampton (29:04.2) finished 50th.
Tyler Irvine-Violette led the boys with an 11th place finish and a 19:15.5 time. Zion Atwood (20:34.5) finished 22nd, Caleb Lara (20:51.5) finished 29th, Rylan Schmidt (20:54.6) finished 31st and Timothy Lamar (21:44) finished 42nd. William Breen (23:32.5) and Nathan Eastman (24:13.7) finished 60th and 64th out of 86 runners.
Goodman and his team are excited for sectionals and for the possibility to qualify for state. Goodman said his team is recovering from the regular season finale and will have short workouts to maintain fitness but not over-train before the big race next week.