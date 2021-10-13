The Fountain Hills High School cross country team is in mid-season form with four more meets and three weeks until sectionals. Last week, the Falcons competed in a three-team meet and the 18th annual O’Connor Invitational last Saturday, Oct. 9.
According to head coach Nick Goodman, no one set a new PR, but they all ran well. Tyler Irvine-Violette finished fifth with a time of 18:29.0 against Saguaro and Notre Dame Preparatory School last Wednesday and ran a time of 19:09.41 at the O’Connor Invitational.
Erin Hooley finished third (20:29.7) on Wednesday and 17th (20:39.22) on Saturday. Zion Atwood finished 14th (20:19.3) and 100th (21:27.31). Timothy Lamar finished 18th (22:42.0) and 110th (22:10.25).
Caleb Lara (20:44.03), Nathan Eastman (23:23.34) and William Breen (23:34.50) ran in the open competition and not the varsity race at the invitational. Skye Alker (23.59.59) and Eliana Bartman (29:59.41) competed in the girls open race.
Shannon Breen (27:27.62) finished 19th in the freshman race, just ahead of Katherine Hampton (29:57.00), who finished in 27th place.
This Saturday, Oct. 16, the Falcons travel to Laveen Village for the third annual Cesar Chavez Classic. The Classic uses the same course as the sectionals race, giving the Falcons an important feeling of familiarity for when they return on Tuesday, Nov. 2.