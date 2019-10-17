The Fountain Hills High School cross country team got in a race over fall break with three Falcons earning high rankings.
On Oct. 12 the Falcons traveled to Freestone Park to compete in the Titan Invitational.
This week the Falcons will travel to Bradshaw Mountain High School in Prescott Valley on Oct. 19.
Of the seven Falcons running in the Titan Invitational this past weekend, three of them placed in the top 20. Even more impressive is the fact that two of those top performers are freshmen.
On the girls team, senior Stephanie Lies completed the race in a brisk 27:06, placing 16th overall.
Over on the boys’ squad freshmen Tyler Irvine-Violette and Tyler Cosman both posted times that got them into the top 20.
Irvine-Violette finished in 15th with a time of 20:03.49 and Cosman completed the race in 20:36.75, placing him in the 19th spot.
“The course consisted of rolling grassy hills with ideal temperature for racing,” head coach Nick Goodman said.