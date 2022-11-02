Cross Country.png

The Fountain Hills High School cross country team had its final tune-up last Wednesday, Oct. 26. The Falcons ran in the Horizon Honors Invitational and tomorrow, Thursday, Nov. 3, they race at Crossroads Park in the Division III Metro Sectionals.

The Falcons will compete against 87 other teams at sectionals for the right to advance to state. The top 50% of scoring teams will advance to state, and the top seven runners from a non-qualifying team will also move on.