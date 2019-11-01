The Fountain Hills High School cross country team competed in its final regular meet of the 2019 season.
On Saturday, Oct. 26, the Falcons made their way to Marana where they competed in the small schools division of the Eye of the Tiger Invitational. Six runners raced for FHHS.
The team will spend the next two weeks preparing for the sectionals meet on Friday, Nov. 8, at Crossroads Park starting at 1 p.m.
Head coach Nick Goodman said the competition the Falcons raced against in Marana will be similar to the opponents they will face on Nov. 8 at sectionals.
Overall, he said he was happy with the way his runners performed.
“The course was flat and fast and the Falcons crossed the finish line in great times for the 5k course,” Goodman said.
The top runner for the boys’ squad was Tyler Irvine-Violette, who placed 53 with a time of 20:14.
Coming in second for the Falcons in 73rd place was Tyler Cosman with a time of 21:20.
Zion Atwood came in 78th, running the 5k race in 21:23. Atwood’s teammate, Steven Reed, ran the course in 25 minutes flat and placed 102nd.
Finally, rounding off the boys’ squad was Tim Lamar, who completed the race in 25:36, placing 103rd.
There was only one Lady Falcon who competed in the Oct. 26 race, Mia Duda. Duda finished the race in 30:23 and placed 90th.