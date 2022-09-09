Zion Atwood-crop.JPG

The Fountain Hills High School cross country team hit the road for the first time this past weekend and raced in Flagstaff to start the season on Saturday, Sept. 3. The Falcons will host a meet this Saturday, Sept. 10, during the Fountain Hills Invitational.

There will be road closures from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the invitational. North- and southbound Saguaro will be closed, as well as Paul Nordin to Palisades, Avenue of the Fountains at Saguaro, and Parkview at Saguaro. The Fountain Hills boys will start their race at 7:45 a.m., and the girls will start their race at 8:15 a.m.