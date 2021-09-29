The Fountain Hills High School cross country team competed in the Desert Twilight race last Friday night, Sept. 24. The Desert Twilight race is a unique evening race where runners compete under the stars and have a few artificial lights along the 3.1-mile course.
The girls started at 7:30 p.m. and the boys started at 8 p.m. Head coach Nick Goodman said all his runners met their goals and set new personal bests. Erin Hooley stood out with a ninth-place overall finish and a time of 19:55.
Next, the cross country team will host Skyline and Westwood high schools today, Sept. 29, at Fountain Hills Middle School. The boys will start at 4 p.m., and the girls will start at 4:30 p.m.