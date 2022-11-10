The Fountain Hills High School cross country team raced in its sectionals last Thursday, Nov. 3, to keep the season alive. Eight of the 12 Falcon runners finished the regular season with new personal records (PRs) and the Falcons are sending seven athletes to state this weekend.

Junior Erin Hooley and senior Tyler Irvine-Violette were the only Falcons to compete in the state race last year, but this time they’ll have company. Fellow senior Zion Atwood will join Irvine-Violette and the entire girls team will race with Hooley this Saturday, Nov. 12.