The Fountain Hills High School Cross Country team competed this past week against four other schools.
On Sept. 30, the Falcons hosted Thatcher, Westwood, Cicero Prep and San Tan Foothills high school.
The top runners for Fountain Hills were Josh Ball and Erin Hooley. Ball finished sixth overall with a time of 19:49 and Hooley finished second with a time of 22:21.
The Falcons’ next meet is tomorrow, Oct. 8, away at Chandler Prep where they will compete with several other schools in the Titan Invitational.