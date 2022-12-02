Volleyball.JPG

The Fountain Hills High School volleyball team had plenty of ups and downs this season, but the team was far and beyond better than a year ago. Much of the credit goes to the players who put in work each day, but head coach Olivia Long also made strides in her second season as a coach.

The Falcons finished No. 16 in the state and had an improved record from last year, going from 11-19 to 22-15. The Falcons did better later in the season, and they won six of their 12 tournament games in their third and final tournament.