The Falcon golf squad had a successful tournament last week, taking second place out of 10 teams at the 27-hole White Mountain Invitational. The only team to top the Falcons was Valley Christian.
This puts the Falcons at fourth out of 55 schools competing in 3A this season, with only a couple of weeks left in regular play.
Looking back over the opening weeks of the season, the Falcons have taken part in seven regular competitions, taking first place in three outings, second place in another three, and third once.
On Monday, March 22, the team hosted Arete Prep and Scottsdale Christian out of Eagle Mountain Golf Course. The Falcons took second place overall, missing the top spot claimed by Scottsdale Christian by just a single stroke. Top performers on the day were Ben Danko at +3 and Ethan Schafer at +5.
The Falcons traveled to play at the Orange Tree Golf Course on March 24, taking on teams from Rancho Solano Prep and Scottsdale Christian. Alex Schafer shot at +2 with Ben Danko at +3 and Ethan Schafer at +5, leading the way to a first place finish for the Falcons.
Play continued March 30 at We-Ko-Pa, with the Falcons taking first place against their sole opponent, Phoenix Country Day School. Ben Danko led the charge at +2, followed by Alex Schafer at +3 and Hunter Reed at +6.
April 6 kicked off the month at Tucson National – Sonoran, where the Falcons played Valley Christian and Scottsdale Prep. It was a tough day of competition for the Falcons, taking third place overall. Alex Schafer was at +2 on the day, followed by Ben Danko at +3 and Hunter Reed at +4.
Just two days later and the Falcons were taking on Arizona College Prep, San Tan Foothills and Arete Prep on April 8 at Superstition Springs Golf Club. The Falcons took second overall, falling behind Arizona College Prep by just four strokes. Alex Schafer shot a +3, with Ben Danko and Ethan Schafer both at +5.
April 12 saw the flock return home, this time hosting a match out of Eagle Mountain Golf Club. The Falcons took first place this outing, besting teams from Arizona College Prep, San Tan Foothills and Arete Prep. Ethan Schafer led the way at +1, with Alex Schafer at +2 and Ben Danko at +4.
Finally on Wednesday, April 14, the Falcons played Scottsdale Christian and Scottsdale Prep at McDowell Mountain Golf Club. The Falcons took second behind Scottsdale Prep, who is currently the top-ranked team. Top scores came from Ethan Schafer at +1, Alex Schafer at +2, Hunter Reed at +4, Ben Danko at +5 and Jacob Trimble at +5.