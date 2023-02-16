Track.JPG

Caleb Lara was severely injured in a golf cart accident last summer and finished six months of physical therapy this past January. He missed his cross country and basketball seasons at Fountain Hills High School this year, but he’s excited to return for his junior track and field season this spring.

Lara’s golf cart tipped over when he was going down a hill, and his leg was caught in the wreck. He said he slid down 40 feet with the cart, and battery acid leaked from the cart onto the open wounds on his leg.