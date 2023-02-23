Wrestling.jpg

The Fountain Hills High School wrestling team sent six Falcons to the state tournament this past weekend. The Falcons finished 17th out of 47 teams, and junior Tyler Flynn and senior JP Cahill each placed fourth in their respective weight classes.

Flynn won his first two matches in the 132 weight class before his first loss. Flynn won his fourth match on his second day to make it into the placement matches, and the lost his fifth match to place fourth.