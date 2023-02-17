Golf.JPG

The Fountain Hills Unified School District golf programs have turned around completely in the past two years. The programs at both the middle and high school were nearly shut down two years ago, but head coach Bob Buczek saw a 300% increase in participation between his first and second years.

Buczek’s assistant coach and wife, Angie, works as a counselor at the middle school and recruited Bob when she heard they needed a coach. The Falcons didn’t make any cuts during try outs last year, and the high school team had seven players. Buczek said 23 students came to try outs this year, and he had a difficult time shaving the roster down to 10.