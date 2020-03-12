The Fountain Hills High School boys volleyball team had a split opening week in its first two games of the program’s second season.
The Falcons’ first match was March 3 away against Norte Dame Prep. FHHS gave it their all but ultimately lost the match in three sets.
A day later, on March 4, the Falcons hosted Basis Phoenix at home and won the match in three sets; 25-15, 25-10 and 25-16.
The boys volleyball team won’t have any games this week due to spring break. The team’s next game will be on March 17 when they go on the road to face off against Leading Edge Academy Gilbert.
In their first match of the season head coach T.J. Buckley said he was very proud of the effort his team put forward despite ultimately losing the match.
“The boys fought hard, especially in the first and third sets,” Buckley said. “Cole Schulze specifically gave us a boost with great hits throughout the game.”
Similarly Buckley was extremely pleased with the Falcons’ performance against Basis with almost every player contributing to the team’s first win.
“The game was an all-around great performance,” Buckley said. “Alex Nonhof provided great leadership. AJ Hernandez played well as setter. Our front row was effective and aggressive. Luke Giger and Zane Balzarini had breakout performances with their attacks. Trevor Sandvig’s serving led to a major run to end the second set.”