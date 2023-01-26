Boys basketball (2).JPG

The Fountain Hills High School soccer season is quickly coming to an end. The boys will celebrate senior night tonight, Wednesday, Jan. 25, and they host Highland Prep at 6 p.m.

The Falcons lost 3-0 in their only game last week to Anthem Prep on Friday, Jan. 20. The Falcons fought hard to keep the score low and senior goalkeeper Zacharie Gratton saved more than twice the amount of allowed goals.