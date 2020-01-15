The Fountain Hills High School boys soccer team had one of its strongest showings of the season, winning both of its games last week.
On Jan. 7, the Falcons faced off against Horizon Honors and beat the Eagles by a final score of 1-0.
Fountain Hills’ next game was on Jan. 10, this time against Pusch Ridge Christian Academy. The Falcons pulled off a narrow victory, 3-2.
Fountain Hills boys soccer has two games on the schedule this week. The first was on Tuesday, Jan. 14, against Phoenix Country Day. The second game will be tomorrow, Thursday, Jan. 16, away at Glendale Prep Academy.
Horizon Honors
Head coach Matt Pugliano and his team knew going into the Horizon Honors match that they would be facing off against a well-coached squad and the ensuing battle proved that.
“We opened the game with a few open chances to score and get ahead early, but were unable to finish, which has been a curse of ours this season,” Pugliano said. “Strong defensive work by Javier Sanchez, Trevor Sandvig and Marrec Collins [helped keep] goalie Dylan Shipman from being overwhelmed in the first half.”
Despite missing the net in the first half, the Falcons found it in the second.
“Sanchez would provide the only goal we needed when he hit a 40-yard shot up over the keeper to give us the lead,” Pugliano said. “It was a remarkable shot, hit perfectly out of reach of the keeper but sliding under the crossbar.”
Horizon kept the pressure up but Fountain Hills was able to hold the lead and score their first victory of the season.
Pusch Ridge
The Falcons got off to an earlier start against Pusch Ridge, scoring a goal in the first 10 minutes.
“We scored pretty early on a free kick goal from Captain Caden Collins, his first game back from an injury,” Pugliano said. “He bent the ball around the PRCA defensive wall and snuck it into the corner past a diving goalkeeper. I’ve been hounding the boys all year long about finishing into the corners, and this proved to be a clinical example of that.”
Pusch Ridge ended up scoring twice next, putting the Falcons down 2-1 at halftime.
“During our halftime discussion, I was incredibly unhappy with the way we were playing,” Pugliano said. “I felt we came out slow and soft, and PRCA was taking advantage of that. To their credit, the boys stepped up, and none other than senior Captain Will Eggert, scored two goals in the second half to give us the victory.”