Boys Soccer.JPG

The Fountain Hills High School soccer season begins today, Wednesday, Nov. 30. The Falcons recruited heavily in the offseason, and there will be more new faces than familiar ones.

“There’s a lot of new players. I think we have 18 players on the team, which is pretty surprising,” junior Josh Ball said. “I thought maybe we’d have 11 tops, but we’ve recruited some new players, so it’s kind of a new team, but we do have a big roster so I’m kind of optimistic about that.”