The high school boys soccer team had a split week, besting the squad from Tempe Prep before dropping a match against Scottsdale Christian Academy.
Head Coach Matt Pugliano said he was happy with his team’s effort on Feb. 16, when the Falcons toppled their hosts from Tempe Prep by a final score of 4-2.
“FHHS boys soccer started the week off right with a victory,” Pugliano said. “A hat trick by Savion Boone and a fourth goal by Hunter McAloon led the boys to victory.”
Unfortunately for the Falcons, that momentum didn’t follow them into their next outing against Scottsdale Christian Academy on Feb. 18, which the local boys lost by a final score of 7-1. The Falcons’ lone goal was scored by Marrec Collins.
The Falcons hit the road to take on Phoenix Christian Feb. 23 and will host Basis Phoenix this Thursday, Feb. 25, at 6:30 p.m.
The final match of the regular season is set for Tuesday, March 2, which will be a 6 p.m. road outing against Glendale Prep.