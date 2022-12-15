Boys soccer.JPG

The Fountain Hills High School boys soccer team fell to 0-3 this week after a 8-0 loss at Gilbert Classical on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and a 7-1 loss to Coolidge at home on Thursday, Dec. 8. Junior Jayden Harned scored the lone goal for the Falcons.

Head coach Malcolm Cutting said he is discounting the game at Gilbert Classical due to the conditions on the field. According to Cutting, Gilbert Classical had a poorly lit, muddy field with dead grass last Tuesday. The lights were gas powered and the Gilbert Classical maintenance crew reportedly worked to improve lighting during halftime.