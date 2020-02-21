With a 6-6 season record, the Fountain Hills High School Boys soccer team had one of its strongest showings of the past few years.
The soccer season started on Dec. 5 with a match against American Leadership Academy Gilbert.
The Falcons lost that game and their other two games in December, but recorded their first win of the season on Jan. 7 with a 1-0 victory over Horizon Honors.
For the rest of the season Fountain Hills was unable to string more than two wins back to back, but nevertheless was able to secure a spot in the playoffs, which the team hasn’t done since the 2013-14 season.
The match took place on Feb. 7 against the 10 seed, Gilbert Christian. Ultimately the Falcons lost the match-up, but it was a battle that went all the way to penalty kicks after FHHS tied the game twice.
“That was by far the most exciting game I have ever been a part of in any sport,” head coach Matt Pugliano said. “And I've seen FHHS baseball hit a walk-off single to win a state title.”
This season was one of Pugliano’s favorite as a coach, and while the Falcons still have a long road ahead of them, he was happy with the growth he saw from the team.
“We took a big step forward as a program this season, getting back into the playoff picture,” Pugliano explained. “When you look at the record of 6-6, it’s definitely not a tremendous showing, but three of our games were against teams that finished in the top five and will be competing for a state title. Each of those teams we hung with until the final whistle. The boys showed tremendous heart when we struggled and excellent comradery when we were successful.”
While the Falcons usually banded together when they needed to, Pugliano said he wants to see his team continue to work on the mental aspect of the game.
“The biggest thing that we need to improve upon is just maintaining a high intensity throughout practices and games,” Pugliano said. “There were several games where we seemed checked out and that cost us. We spent the rest of those games dominating, but put ourselves in holes we were unable to climb out of.”
Pugliano plans on emphasizing that high intensity attitude to the team next season.
“Complete focus at all times and competing every minute of every day,” Pugliano said. “Sometimes I felt we were just mailing it in at practice and even some games. Two of those games really cost us in terms of our rankings. Every time you step on the field, you better be making yourself better.”
Besides the mental aspect of soccer, Pugliano was happy with the skills the Falcons showed on the pitch.
“The thing we did best this season was improving upon our ball movement,” Pugliano said. “We turned a corner in this area for sure, and I look forward to seeing them step this up again next season.”
Three Falcons contributing to the team this season caught Pugliano’s attention.
“Will Eggert has always been a solid soccer player who has contributed in many different positions over his four years with us, but this year he really stepped up in a leadership role,” Pugliano said. “When our captain went down with an injury, I had no qualms with giving him the captain’s band that he earned and deserved.
“Anthony Kasson is one of our new players this year, and as a sophomore who is small in stature, he sure isn’t small in talent. He worked his way into the lineup and became one of our cornerstones.
“Dylan Shipman has been an excellent player between the posts the past two seasons, but we saw a stellar season out of him. He made some big-time saves to keep us in games.”