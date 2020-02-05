The Fountain Hills High School boys soccer team was on fire this past week, adding two wins to the season total.
On Jan. 28 the Falcons hosted North Phoenix Preparatory Academy and pulled off a 3-0 victory over the Gladiators.
FHHS one-upped themselves two days later on Jan. 30, pulling off a 4-0 victory over Anthem Prep.
This week the Flacons had just one game on their regular schedule. On Tuesday, Feb. 4, Fountain Hills travelled to Scottsdale Preparatory Academy to compete.
On Feb. 7 the Falcons will take part in the playoffs at a still-to-be-determined location, against a similarly unkown opponent.
North Prep
Going into their game against Northern Preparatory Academy, the Falcons were feeling emboldened remembering last season’s 5-0 victory over the Gladiators.
Things didn’t come together as quickly this time around.
“While we had several opportunities to score early on, we were unable to capitalize until around the 30-minute mark, when Marrec Collins hit Finn Hudoba with a great through pass that he put past the keeper from about 15 yards away,” said head coach Matt Pugliano.
Going into the second half, Pugliano didn’t want his team to fall prey to the deceptiveness of a 1-0 lead.
“At halftime I reminded the boys that a 1-0 lead was something that could bite us,” Pugliano explained. “A bad call here, a mistake there, and we would be even at 1-1. I challenged them to turn their ball control into a score advantage. They responded very well, limiting any NPP chances and keeping the ball in the offensive half of the field for most of the second half.”
Hudoba nabbed the second goal off a free kick and Hunter McAloon added the Falcons’ third goal to end the game.
Anthem Prep
The Jan. 30 game against Anthem Prep marked Senior Night for the Falcons and, as is tradition, Pugliano started the FHHS seniors including Kai Duda, Ethan Wilson, Ryan Griggs, Trevor Sandvig, Will Eggert and Caden Collins.
“When speaking to the boys before the game, I reminded them that we were in win or go home mode and this was the last time the seniors would play in blue,” Pugliano said. “We wanted to win for them and, boy, did we put on a masterclass.”
Pugliano believes that this game was a highlight for the season.
“I thought this game was probably the best we had played, on the whole, since our game against Northwest Christian earlier in the season,” Pugliano explained. “We worked well together, the boys fought hard all night, the passing was solid and the communication was excellent. It’s always nice to send the seniors off their home turf with a win.”