Th e Fountain Hills High School boys soccer season ended with a 3-1 loss to Scottsdale Christian Academy on Friday, Jan. 27. The Falcons struggled early in the season, but they played much more competitive matches in the second half of the season.

Success is sometimes judged comparative to expectations, and the Falcons had low expectations before the season even started. One month before their first game on Nov. 30, they still didn’t have a coach. There were also more new players than returning players, and according to junior Jaxson Butcher, the team had very little chemistry early on.