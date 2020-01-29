The Fountain Hills High School boys soccer team split its games this past week, pulling off one big win and losing a close match.
The Falcons’ first game was on Jan. 21 against Sedona Red Rock. FHHS won this match by a score of 8-0.
The second game of the week was the next day, Jan. 22, against Scottsdale Christian Academy. This time the Falcons fell to Scottsdale, 3-0.
This week FHHS soccer has two home games on their schedule. The first was Tuesday, Jan. 28, against North Phoenix Preparatory Academy.
The second game is Thursday, Jan. 30 against Anthem Prep. The match will start at 6 p.m.
Sedona
The Falcons wasted no time getting things started in their match against Sedona High School.
“Our first goal of the night was scored four minutes into the match by Ryan Griggs, who followed up an attack by Savion Boone,” Head coach Matt Pugliano said. “Griggs would add another goal later in the game as well.”
Along with Griggs, Falcons Savion Boone, Finn Hudoba, Hunter McAloon and Anthony Kasson all contributed to the team’s eight goals.
Due to a new mercy rule the game ended in the second half with McAloon scoring the eighth goal.
“It was an excellent night of showmanship and teamwork, as the boys did an excellent job of showing our potential scoring abilities,” Pugliano said.
North Phoenix
Pugliano believes that his team might have been suffering from a “scoring hangover” from the previous night’s game, saying the Falcons started their match against North Phoenix “sloppy and unmotivated.”
“This led to three early SCA goals, as we allowed them to beat us to almost every ball and dominate the possession game,” Pugliano said. “During halftime I told the boys that we needed to play hard no matter what the score was, and that was all I have ever wanted from the outset.”
Pugliano’s words got through to the team and for the second half of the match, the Falcons were on the attack for most of the 40 minutes.
“However, as I said at the end of the game, when you dig yourself a hole like that early on, it is extremely difficult to get out of,” Pugliano said.