The Fountain Hills High School boys soccer team only had one match this past week, but the Falcons made it count, earning their first victory of the season.
The Falcons hit the road on Feb. 11 to take on what head coach Matt Pugliano described as a “tenacious” squad from Horizon Honors, going on to earn a victory with a final score of 4-3.
Pugliano said the Falcons kicked off their offensive efforts with a free kick from Finn Hudoba that was followed up by a header from Zane Balzarini into the back of the net.
“That was followed up by a smashed rebound by Zach Munzinger off a shot from Savion Boone,” Pugliano continued. “Zach Munzinger helped out again by sending a cross to Hunter McAloon for his first [goal] of the season.”
With the Falcons up 3-0, Horizon Honors managed to drive home a goal of their own to end the half at 3-1 in favor of Fountain Hills. According to Pugliano, their visiting opponents came back ready to play after the break.
“That small opening was all they needed to come roaring back with two quick goals in the second half,” Pugliano explained. “Savion Boone put the finishing touches on the score line with a header off a corner kick by Finn Hudoba.”
Breaking the tie and earning their first victory, according to Pugliano, was a relief.
“It was a huge monkey off our back to get that first win after a brutal start of the campaign this season,” he said. “We managed to move forward in the ranking quite a bit with that one win and will keep looking to add more.
The Falcons now stand at 1-7 in season play and 1-3 in the region, moving them to the number six position overall.
With the season beginning to wind down, the Falcons are scheduled to play in two more region outings this week. They were set to tackle Tempe Prep on the road this past Tuesday, Feb. 16, and will welcome Scottsdale Christian for a 6 p.m. outing this Thursday, Feb. 18.