Boys soccer.JPG

The Fountain Hills High School boys soccer team lost the home opener match 6-1 to Benjamin Franklin High School last Wednesday, Nov. 30. Junior Jaxson Butcher made a penalty kick with less than 10 minutes left in the match to get the Falcons on the board.

“I think it was pretty even to what we expected,” senior Nico Cini said. “We have a lot of new players and a lot of younger players, too, who have never played. I think as the season goes on, we’ll do better, but it was a decent first game.”