The boys soccer team is still on the hunt for that first big win of the season after falling behind Scottsdale Prep during its Feb. 2 outing.
According to head coach Matt Pugliano, the Falcons are showing a bit more spark on offense, finding the back of the net a couple of times during their outing against Scottsdale Prep. Unfortunately, the competition was able to stay out ahead, ending the match with a final score of 4-2.
“Boys soccer has been off to a rough start against premium competition this season, and SPA was no different,” Pugliano explained. “Luckily, we were able to finally get some goals and move forward with some momentum.”
The pandemic has thrown a few wrinkles into the season, with winter sports teams relying exclusively on practices to keep a competitive edge into a period that would usually be the back half of their season rather than the beginning. Matches only began a couple of weeks ago and will only last for about another month, so everyone is basically scrambling to squeeze as much out of this abbreviated run as possible.
Both Nico Cini and Anthony Kasson managed to break through that wall against Scottsdale Prep, scoring one goal each for the Falcons.
“Nico Cini scored the first goal of the season on a tap-in rebound off of Finn Hudoba’s free kick,” Pugliano explained. “The second goal came off a cross from Finn Hudoba and was smartly finished by Anthony Kasson.”
The Falcons played Phoenix Country Day School on Feb. 6 and will host Horizon Honors Thursday, Feb. 11, at 6 p.m. The Falcons are scheduled to return to the pitch next Tuesday, Feb. 16, for an away match at Tempe Prep set to begin at 6 p.m.