The Fountain Hills High School boys soccer team’s 2019-20 season started with a tough battle that local squad team ultimately lost.
On Dec. 5 the Falcons hosted American Leadership Academy Gilbert at FHHS and fell to their visitors by a final score of 3-1.
This week the Falcons have just one away game. Tomorrow, Dec. 12, Fountain Hills will travel to play Wickenburg starting at 6 p.m.
Head coach Matt Pugliano and his team headed into their first match knowing that they had their work cut out for them.
“We knew we were going to have a battle on our hands. ALA is a good squad who beat us pretty badly last season,” Pugliano said. “Being a little more experienced this year really helped. We went into the game with a plan and the boys executed it almost flawlessly. Our idea was to sit back and defend, as they like to play a long ball back behind the defense. We did not allow them to do this, and forced them to play the ball to the wings, which is a strength of ours thanks to the hard work of seniors Ryan Griggs, Ethan Wilson and juniors Hunter McAloon and Finn Hudoba.”
The Falcons’ strategy worked and, for the first 55 minutes, the game was scoreless.
However, FHHS also missed opportunities to score in the first hour of play, which Pugliano views as a missed chance at putting ALA “back on their heels.”
ALA’s first goal came off a free kick but Fountain Hills was quick to respond.
“FHHS would even things up on a nice play by sophomore Savion Boone and freshman Jackson Giardiana to steal the ball and give it off to senior captain Caden Collins, who would eventually find his brother, sophomore Marrec Collins, on a nice cross to tie the game at 1-1,” Pugliano said. “Unfortunately, ALA would get another goal a few minutes later to take the lead back for good. They added another on a penalty kick with about five minutes left in the game.”
Despite being a loss, the season opener has Pugliano feeling hopeful for the future.
“If the boys play with that much enthusiasm and discipline, we’re going to have a very good season this year,” Pugliano concluded.