The Fountain Hills High School swim team fared well in a large state qualifying meet this past Saturday, Oct. 22. Over 400 swimmers competed at the Phoenix Country Day meet, and it was the Falcons’ second to last chance to qualify for the state meet.

The Falcons have never had a boys relay team make the state meet in five years of program history, but two teams are in position to go this year. The 200 medley relay team automatically qualified and dropped three seconds from their previous best. The team includes juniors Keian Evans and Brendan Davies, and seniors Gunnar Wise and Space Kingphakorn.