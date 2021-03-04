Last week brought two more wins for the boys basketball team with the Falcons handily topping squads from Chino Valley and Wickenburg in front of the hometown crowd.
Those wins move the Falcons to an 11-3 record on the season and a 6-2 showing in region, good enough to move into the number two ranking.
The regular season was scheduled to wrap with a final game this past Monday, March 1, with a road outing against the team from Scottsdale Christian.
According to head coach Jeffrey Bonner, the local boys had little trouble taking charge in the Feb. 23 outing against Chino Valley, who they went on to best by a final score of 71-29. That trend continued against Wickenburg on Feb. 26, with the Falcons earning another wide-margin win at 68-31.
“Nearing the end of the regular season, the Fountain Hills boys did a good job last week, finishing up 2-0,” Bonner said. “Both teams primarily ran a zone defense, which the boys did a good job handling. We were able to be patient with our offense and read where the openings were the entire game, which is a salute to the boys’ coachability.”
Bonner said his team has been respectful and ready to learn all season, on and off the court, which is something he is very happy to report.
“Especially as we near the end of the season,” he continued. “It seems like everyone/everything is clicking together at the right time.”
Offering comment the morning before the Scottsdale Christian game, Bonner said he expected the showdown to be a “great way to end the regular season.”
“They are doing pretty well in 2A and the opportunity for us to match up with a top contender will be a great test before getting into he first game of the playoffs.”