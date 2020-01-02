The Fountain Hills High School boys basketball team delivered a strong win for its last game before winter break.
On Dec. 17, the Falcons hosted Payson at home and won the game 76-53.
Fountain Hills boys basketball will play in the Arizona Lutheran Invitational tomorrow, Jan. 2. The team will make its return to the regular season on Tuesday, Jan. 7, when the play San Tan Foothills on the road starting at 7 p.m.
Head coach Jeff Bonner said he was happy to see another win for his team but he was even happier to see his team’s game plan come to fruition.
“We definitely executed our offense very well, which is one of the first games this season where we’ve done that,” Bonner said.
To execute that offense, it took more than just one player standing up; it took the whole team.
“A big thing about our guys and how I run things is that everyone needs to step up every night,” Bonner explained. “It was a group effort. Our starting group of Ben, Shane, Luke, Dion and Quinton, they are a force to be reckoned with when they see themselves as that force. That is what happened in the Payson game. So the trick is getting to think like that in all the games.”
Another highlight of the win for Bonner was that the team got to pull off such a strong performance in front of the hometown crowd.
“This was one of the few games that we got to get a lot of our players who don’t always see a lot of minutes in to play, so that is always good, especially being at home,” Bonner said. “To dominate in front of the home crowd is always the goal.”