It was a split week for the boys basketball team, with the Falcons besting Camp Verde on Feb. 16 by the narrow margin on 62-58 before falling to Page on Feb. 19 by an equally narrow margin of 45-41.
Head coach Jeff Bonner said the Camp Verde game was a battle.
“We played a tough back and forth game with Camp Verde High School, with the local boys bettering them at the end of the game, but not without needing one overtime to do so,” Bonner said. “It took multiple efforts from all the boys throughout this night to be able to come out of this one with a win.
“It was good to see them all stick together through one of the tougher games we have had as a team this season.”
While the ball bounced the Falcons’ way in that first outing of the week, it headed the way of the opposition just a few nights later when they were taking on the squad from Page.
“We finished the week off with a long, four-and-a-half-hour trip to Page,” Bonner said. “That game started off rough for the boys. Seeing a score of 12-4 to end the first quarter is never good, and now they would have a deficit to overcome in order to win the game.”
Bonner said his team fought tooth and nail to do exactly that, managing to bring the score even at one point in play.
“At the end, however, the final score read 45-41 with Page getting the better of the Fountain Hills boys in this game,” he added.
Moving into the final week of play, Bonner said the Falcons have their heads held high and are looking to get back on track against upcoming competition.
The Falcons hosted Chino Valley on Feb. 23 and will welcome Wickenburg on Feb. 26 for a 7 p.m. outing. The final game of the regular season is Monday, March 1, when the Falcons travel to take on Scottsdale Christian at 7 p.m.
“After that, we will have our sights set on winning the last game we play,” Bonner noted. “Making it through the playoffs and into the championship game is something we’ve had our sights set on all year.”