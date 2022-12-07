Boys Basketball.JPG

The Fountain Hills High School boys basketball team improved to 8-0 with wins over Benjamin Franklin and Gilbert Christian on the road last week. The Falcons handled Ben Franklin 66-39 and came back from behind to beat Gilbert Christian 60-57.

The week started at Ben Franklin on Tuesday, Nov. 29. According to head coach Jeff Bonner, the game was a lot closer than the 27-point differential implies. The game also got a little chippy, and senior Luke Bloedel was ejected after his second technical foul.