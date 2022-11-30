The Fountain Hills High School boys basketball team is off to a flaming-hot start, winning the first six games of the 2022-23 season. The Falcons went 4-0 in the Ben Franklin Thanksgiving Classic this past weekend and won each game by an average of 28 points.

The Falcons beat Shadow Mountain in a 68-33 rout at home on Monday, Nov. 21. The Falcons made five three-pointers, with junior Keaton Ort making three of his six attempts, and the defense harassed the Matadors all night long.